Pregnant women in Doncaster urged to get their covid jab at antenatal clinic

Local women can drop-in to the Antenatal Clinic, which is with the Women’s and Children’s Hospital at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, or can contact their midwife to arrange an appointment between 10am and 4pm on August 23 between 10am and 4pm.

Unvaccinated partners may also attend and receive the jab.

The vaccination efforts have been arranged by NHS Doncaster Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) in partnership with Midwives and Maternity colleagues at the Trust, as well as Doncaster’s Primary Care Network.

Pregnant women have been urged to get their covid-19 jabs at Doncaster antenatal clinic.

A spokersperson at the Trust, said: “If you are pregnant and need your vaccination, please take this opportunity to get it. Evidence on COVID-19 vaccines is being continuously reviewed by the World Health Organization and the regulatory bodies in the UK, USA, Canada and Europe and no safety concerns have been raised.

“As a Trust, we are starting to see more pregnant ladies ill with COVID-19, and as a health professionals we are encouraging local people to ensure you get the protection you need to keep yourself and your baby safe.

“Of course this is a personal choice, but if you wish to get your jab, please come and visit the Antenatal Clinic on 23 August.”

Those attending on the day are advised to wear an appropriate face covering, as well as observe social distancing. If you believe you are symptomatic of COVID-19, please delay your visit to the Trust and follow appropriate isolation guidance.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has advised that pregnant women should be offered COVID-19 vaccines at the same time as people of the same age or risk group. In the USA, around 90,000 pregnant women have been vaccinated mainly with Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and no safety concerns have been identified at this time.

Vaccination is recommended if you have underlying medical conditions such as:

Immune problems

Diabetes

High blood pressure

Heart disease

Asthma

Or if you are:

Overweight

Over the age 35

In any stage of pregnancy

Of black and Asian minority ethnic background