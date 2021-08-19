Dangerous knife seized by police from Doncaster property

A police spokesman said: “The Offensive Weapons Act 2019 states it is an offence to possess certain items in a public place, and now even in a private place.

“The below was seized by officers from a property in Moorends this evening, and clearly is such an item.

"Please help us remove these types of weapons from the streets and properties in Doncaster.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...