Dangerous knife seized by police from Doncaster property

Doncaster police have warned the public about possessing offensive weapons after seizing a large knife from a property.

By Kev Rogers
Thursday, 19th August 2021, 7:25 am

A police spokesman said: “The Offensive Weapons Act 2019 states it is an offence to possess certain items in a public place, and now even in a private place.

“The below was seized by officers from a property in Moorends this evening, and clearly is such an item.

"Please help us remove these types of weapons from the streets and properties in Doncaster.”

Large knife seized by police in Moorends

