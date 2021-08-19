Dangerous knife seized by police from Doncaster property
Doncaster police have warned the public about possessing offensive weapons after seizing a large knife from a property.
Thursday, 19th August 2021, 7:25 am
A police spokesman said: “The Offensive Weapons Act 2019 states it is an offence to possess certain items in a public place, and now even in a private place.
“The below was seized by officers from a property in Moorends this evening, and clearly is such an item.
"Please help us remove these types of weapons from the streets and properties in Doncaster.”