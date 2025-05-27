Four people on two mopeds stole electric bike in Doncaster city centre
Four people on two mopeds stole an electric bike in Doncaster city centre leaving an Uber delivery man without transport for work.
At 8.15pm on Thursday 22 May, police received reports of a theft of a bike on Trafford Way in Doncaster.
It is reported that four people travelling on two mopeds stole an electric bike and left the scene.
Victim Love Signh told the Free Press: “I took the order from McDonald and I just put the order in my my bag and two motorcycles bikes came and they had stolen my bicycle. It’s happened second time with me.”
Enquiries remain ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote incident number 912 of 22 May 2025.