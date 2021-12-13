Firefighters tackle house fire in Conisbrough

Firefighters from Edlington, Rotherham and Dearne attended a house fire in a property on Kearsley Lane, Conisbrough at 8.05pm. One hose reel was used to extinguish the fire by a crew wearing breathing apparatus.

A fire services spokesman said the incident had been dealt with by 9.20pm.

On Saturday 11 December, a fire crew from Adwick was called at 4.54pm to deal with a van fire on Greengate Road, Doncaster. One hose reel was used to extinguish the fire. Firefighters left the scene at 6pm.

Firefighters dealt with several incidents in the Doncaster area over the weekend.

Crews from Doncaster and Thorne attended a road traffic collision involving two cars on The Oval, Dunscroft in Doncaster, on Friday 10 Decemberat 5.45pm. One woman, who received spinal injuries, was released from one of the vehicles and taken to hospital by paramedics.