Police seize mud caked stolen car stolen in Doncaster 'used for fun by bored kids'

Members of South Yorkshire Police’s Off Road Team found the wrecked blue Vauxhall near to Doncaster’s Roman Ridge, covered in mud and with parts missing.

A spokesman said: “If only the police had built a track, then this car would not have been stolen in a burglary and someone's privacy invaded.

“All just a bit of fun because kids are bored?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police recovered the wrecked car near to Roman Ridge in Doncaster.

“The vehicle was recovered just off of Roman Ridge Doncaster.

"They had got it stuck and made off on foot.”

Sharing a picture of a dog sat on top of the car, a police spokesman added: “We did however have some help from one of the locals, who kept a watch out while we were figuring out how to get it out.”