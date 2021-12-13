Police seize mud caked stolen car stolen in Doncaster 'used for fun by bored kids'
Police seized a stolen car encrusted in mud in Doncaster after ‘bored kids’ fled after the vehicle became trapped in sludge.
Members of South Yorkshire Police’s Off Road Team found the wrecked blue Vauxhall near to Doncaster’s Roman Ridge, covered in mud and with parts missing.
A spokesman said: “If only the police had built a track, then this car would not have been stolen in a burglary and someone's privacy invaded.
“All just a bit of fun because kids are bored?
“The vehicle was recovered just off of Roman Ridge Doncaster.
"They had got it stuck and made off on foot.”
Sharing a picture of a dog sat on top of the car, a police spokesman added: “We did however have some help from one of the locals, who kept a watch out while we were figuring out how to get it out.”
Anyone with information about car crime in South Yorkshire can contact police on 101.