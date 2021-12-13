10 areas in Doncaster which are falling behind in the booster rollout

The new aim is to give a booster jab to all adults by the end of the month.

Latest available data from NHS England shows almost 27.2 million people aged 18 and over have still not had a booster dose, including thousands of people in Doncaster.

In Doncaster an estimated 103,713 boosters had been administered by December 5, leaving an estimated 141,710still not fully protected against Omicron.

To hit the Government’s new target an estimated 7,458 jabs will need to be administered in Doncaster each day between now (Monday 13 December) and the end of the year to hit target.

The analysis is based on the number of days between Monday 13 December and the end of the year so figures are estimates.

Population analysis is based on figures sourced from the Office for National Statistics and are estimates.

There are geographical differences across Doncaster with some areas having administered far fewer booster shots than other areas.

Now as the Prime Minister declares an “Omicron emergency” we reveal which neighbourhoods in Doncaster are falling behind in the vaccine rollout.

1. Central Doncaster and Hyde Park In Central Doncaster and Hyde Park 8,622 people still need a booster jab. To vaccinate everyone in the area by the start of the new year 454 jabs need to be administered each day.

2. Belle Vue and Town Fields In this area 5,449 people still need a booster jab. To vaccinate everyone in the area by the start of the new year 287 jabs need to be administered each day.

3. Balby Carr In this area 5,130 people still need a booster jab. To vaccinate everyone in the area by the start of the new year 270 jabs need to be administered each day.

4. Askern Campsall and Norton In this area 5,065 people still need a booster jab. To vaccinate everyone in the area by the start of the new year 267 jabs need to be administered each day.