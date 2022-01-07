Firefighters tackle deliberate car blaze in Doncaster
Firefighters tackled two blazes in Doncaster on Thursday (January 6), one of which was started deliberately.
Friday, 7th January 2022, 9:28 am
Dearne firefighters were called out to a deliberate car fire at 9:40pm on Eland Road, Denaby Main. The fire crew left the scene at 10:15pm.
Two fire crews from Doncaster station were called out to a premise on Craithie Road, Town Fields, Doncaster at 7:55pm.
A spokeman for South Yorkshire Fire Services said it was an accidental fire which involved the cooker. Firefighters left the scene at 8:15pm.