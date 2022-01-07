Firefighters tackle deliberate car blaze in Doncaster

Firefighters tackled two blazes in Doncaster on Thursday (January 6), one of which was started deliberately.

By Kev Rogers
Friday, 7th January 2022, 9:28 am
Firefighters tackled two blazes in Doncaster.

Dearne firefighters were called out to a deliberate car fire at 9:40pm on Eland Road, Denaby Main. The fire crew left the scene at 10:15pm.

Two fire crews from Doncaster station were called out to a premise on Craithie Road, Town Fields, Doncaster at 7:55pm.

A spokeman for South Yorkshire Fire Services said it was an accidental fire which involved the cooker. Firefighters left the scene at 8:15pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Air ambulance lands at scene as woman suffers injuries in Doncaster road crash

Doncaster Police taser driver of stolen vehicle and swoop on cannabis farms over busy Christmas and New Year

News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
Follow us

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise