Air ambulance lands at scene as woman suffers injuries in Doncaster road crash

An air ambulance landed at the scene of a Doncaster road accident in which a woman driver suffered injuries.

By Darren Burke
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 12:37 pm

The helicopter, police and paramedics were all called to Cemetery Road in Mexborough yesterday afternoon.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Police were called at around 1.25pm yesterday following reports of a single car collision on Cemetery Road, Mexborough.”

“The driver of the car, a woman, taken to hospital by ambulance with minor injuries."

The crash happened in Cemetery Road in Mexborough.

Anyone with any information can contact police on 101.

