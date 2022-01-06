Air ambulance lands at scene as woman suffers injuries in Doncaster road crash
An air ambulance landed at the scene of a Doncaster road accident in which a woman driver suffered injuries.
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 12:37 pm
The helicopter, police and paramedics were all called to Cemetery Road in Mexborough yesterday afternoon.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Police were called at around 1.25pm yesterday following reports of a single car collision on Cemetery Road, Mexborough.”
“The driver of the car, a woman, taken to hospital by ambulance with minor injuries."
Anyone with any information can contact police on 101.