Doncaster Police taser driver of stolen vehicle and swoop on cannabis farms over busy Christmas and New Year

In the run up to Christmas, on 13 December, our armed response vehicles located a stolen vehicle, which had a tracker fitted in the Doncaster area and failed to stop for them.

The vehicle had already sustained damage to a front tyre which resulted in it coming to a natural stop.

The driver was tasered due to being aggressive, then arrested.

Insp Mark Payling

In the early hours of the following morning, colleagues pursued another vehicle which failed to stop. After a short distance the car was abandoned and the occupants fled.

One man was detained following a search of the area.

We pursued a vehicle Intake area in the early hours of January 5 and although the vehicle was eventually lost in the Hatfield area, it was later sighted in Wheatley and when the vehicle was abandoned in the Lakeside Area, we managed to detain one of three people who ran from it.

The Neighbourhood Team have been very busy tackling the issue of Cannabis cultivations in the Balby and Hexthorpe area over the past month and we executed four drugs warrants on Wednesday January 5, three of which were successful with over 250 plants recovered and two people arrested. We have now successfully executed 14 warrants since my last article in the ward alone.

We have also been busy investigating several incidents which have occurred in the Interchange and Frenchgate Centre over the past months or so. This has included a public order incident where two men were assaulted, another one where two young people threw items at security staff and a third where over £2,000 worth of damage was caused to a seat. We have identified a number of people for all these offences and several have been arrested. My plea to parents is make sure you know where you children are going during the evening and weekends. I know some parents have been shocked when we have visited their home to either return their child or arrest them for offences.