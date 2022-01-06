A car was set on fire deliberately in the early hours of the morning in Doncaster
Doncaster firefighters tackled the deliberate vehicle blaze in the early hours of the morning.
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 10:02 am
There were two fire incidents in Doncaster overnight (January 5-6, 2022).
Firefighters from Askern station were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 9:30pm on Flashley Carr Lane, Sykehouse, Doncaster.
The crew left the scene at 10:25pm.
A Ford Mondeo car was deliberately set on fire at 1:05am on Sainsbury’s Thorne Road, Edenthorpe, Doncaster.
Firefighters from Doncaster station attended the incident.
They left at 1:40am.