Snow and sleet are predicted to fall in Doncaster today - full weather forecast

The Met Office predicts that Doncaster could see light snow at noon on Thursday, January 6.

The BBC is predicting that it may come at 2pm.

Both weather services predictions indicate it will be a light flurry.

Snow is predicted here in Doncaster today.

There are yellow warnings from the Met Office for both ice and snow today – they cover all of South Yorkshire.

The warning for snow begins at 10am today and ends at 4pm

The yellow warning for ice begins at 8pm tonight and lasts until 11am on Friday, January 7.

The Met Office is predicting that Doncaster may also see snow tomorrow – between 6am to noon.

There is another weather warning for snow from 8pm tonight until 11am tomorrow morning.

Temperatures will rise by the weekend and so the threat of snow will be gone – but it is predicted to rain heavily on Saturday, January 8.