Here are the latest convictions from Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Glenn Anthony Booth, age 29, Measham Drive, Stainforth: Domestic violence protection notice served. Domestic violence protection order made for 28 days.

Jordan Hinton, age 20, Jubilee Road, Doncaster: Domestic violence protection notice served. Domestic violence protection made for 28 days.

Lance Edward Williams, age 28, Askern Hotel, Doncaster Road: Assault by beating. Comply with community order, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement by December 2022, and comply with instructions from responsible officer. Compensation £125.

Carol Hardy, age 48, Large Square, Stainforth: Domestic violence protection notice served. Domestic violence protection order made for 28 days.

Tomas Kotlar, age 34, Kings Road, Doncaster: Failed to comply with notification requirements by not registering new address. Breach of restraining order. Committed to prison for 24 weeks. Costs £228.

Duane Marchant, age 33, The Potteries, Rossington: Domestic violence protection notice served. Domestic violence protection order made for 28 days.

Nathan Rowley, age 31, NFA: Domestic violence protection notice served. Domestic violence protection order made for 28 days.

Billy Sullivan, age 22, Parkgate Avenue, Conisbrough: Drink driving. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 20 months, reduced by 153 days if approved course completed by January 2023. Fined £250. Costs £119.

Martin Gazi, age 23, Albany Road, Balby: Theft. Committed to prison for ten weeks. Compensation £80.

Zoltan Candra, age 46, Church Street, Bentley: Drink driving. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 20 months, reduced by five months if approved course completed by January 2023. Fined £265. Costs £119.

Meryl Chambers, age 48, Burcroft Hill, Conisbrough: Drink driving. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 17 months, reduced by 17 weeks if approved course completed by November 2022. Fined £180. Costs £119.

Lewis Kiel Limb, age 27, Ratten Row, Wadworth: Driving while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence, without relevant insurance, and licence. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months. Fined £390. Costs £124.

Hisham Mahmood, age 26, Carr House Road, Hyde Park: Driving without relevant insurance and licence. Driving record endorsed with six points. Fined £120. Costs £119.

Aaron Griffiths, age 26, Coppice Road, Highfields: Breach of anti-social behaviour order. Fined £80. Costs £79.

Gavin Hill, age 42, Plantation Road, Thorne: Theft. Fined £80. Costs £119.

Craig John Keegan, age 45, Third Square, Stainforth: Theft. Fined £40. Compensation £91.93. Costs £119.

Adrian Tudor, age 38, College Road, Doncaster: Theft. Fined £80. Compensation £100. Costs £119.

Niko Andried, age 32, Rural Crescent, Branton: Driving without a licence. Driving without due care and attention. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 10 months. Driving record endorsed. Fined £250. Costs £119.

Vasile Lautaru, age 51, Southfield Road, Thorne: Drink driving, driving without relevant insurance and licence. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months. Driving record endorsed. Fined £300. Costs £119.

Clayton Bagley, age 35, Thompson Avenue, Edlington: Failed to provide a specimen when suspected of committing a driving offence. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months, reduced by 13 weeks if approved course completed by July 2022. Fined £330. Costs £119.

Catherine Smith, age 38, Smillie Road, New Rossington: Drink driving. Comply with community order under curfew with electronic tagging for eight weeks. 9pm-6am daily from December 21 2021 to February 15, 2022. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 24 months, reduced by 26 weeks if approved course completed by April 2023. Costs £180.

Joe Gaskin, age 51, Church Street, Bentley: Assaulted two police officers by beating. Comply with community order to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months. Compensation £100.

Joseph Abrahams, age 28, Elmwood Crescent, Armthorpe: Driving under the influence of drugs, without a licence. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months, driving record endorsed. Fined £328. Costs £117.

Lee Boydell, age 48, Highfield Road, Doncaster: Breach of licence, failed to keep in contact with supervisor. Fined £40.

Tyron Davidson, age 25, Parkway North, Wheatley: Failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Possesion of article for use in theft.Failed to surrender to custody having been released on bail. Committed to prison for eight weeks. Costs £128.

Karen Goldsmith, age 51, Victoria Road, Askern: Failed to comply with community order. 18 months conditional discharge.

Marek Bodor, age 41, Eldon Road, Eastwood, Rotherham: Use of threatening abusive insulting behaviour. Comply with community order to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work within next 12 months. Costs £180.

Jonathan Michael Beardsley, age 42, Millgate Street, Royston, Barnsley: Failed to provide a specimen when suspected of committing a driving offence. Comply with community order by February 2022. Under curfew with electronic tagging for ten weeks. Between the hours of 8pm and 6am, from 20 December 2021 to 29 February 2022. Costs £715.