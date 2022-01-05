Person held and car seized after occupants flee vehicle in Doncaster police chase
Police have revealed a person has been arrested and a car seized after a police chase in Doncaster.
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 10:13 pm
Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Ops Support team caught one of the occupants of the MG after the Tuesday night chase.
A spokesman said: “Vehicle failed to stop for us and was initially lost before being sighted again by our response colleagues.
“Another fail to stop, taken over by us resulted in suspects running from the vehicle.
“One detained nearby and vehicle recovered.”