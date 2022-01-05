Person held and car seized after occupants flee vehicle in Doncaster police chase

Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Ops Support team caught one of the occupants of the MG after the Tuesday night chase.

A spokesman said: “Vehicle failed to stop for us and was initially lost before being sighted again by our response colleagues.

“Another fail to stop, taken over by us resulted in suspects running from the vehicle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police seized the car after a chase in Doncaster.