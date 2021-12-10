Doncaster repair man devastated after thieves steal £10,000 of tools

Tom Harrison was left devastated after theives rammed into his workshop and stole tools with an estimated value of £10,000.

Tom Harris 23 says the raiders who broke into his Dead Tools workshop between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning had cleaned him out and ransacked the building.

Tom said; “ There were a few cars spotted outside at about 7.30pm and a van at about 9.30pm we didn’t find out until Wednesday morning.

“I repair power tools and all my customers’ power tools which were in for repair were stolen. Most of them don’t even work.

“They have cleaned me out it looks like they have filled the back of a van.

“I haven’t got any insurance as this was something I was getting round to but unfortunately didn’t set up.”

A Gofundme page has been set up to help Tom keep his business running.

Tom added: “These scumbags have ruined my business and my livelihood.I am looking to reach out to anyone that could help me get some funds in to replace the stolen items and to keep my business open.any donations received will be much appreciated and any more questions please feel free to drop me a message or phone call.”

The haul of stolen tools includes

5x stihl saws

4x wacker plates

2x 2stroke petrol breaker

2x Mileaukee drill and 1 battery

1x dewalt planer with battery

1x Rotabroach mag drill

1x Briggs cement mixer

1x makita cut off saw

1x dewalt chop saw

Box of broke unfixable tools

1x stihl blower