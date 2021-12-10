Doncaster repair man devastated after thieves steal £10,000 of tools
A Sprotbrough man fears he may lose his livelihood after thieves broke into his repair shop and stole £10,000 of tools.
Tom Harris 23 says the raiders who broke into his Dead Tools workshop between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning had cleaned him out and ransacked the building.
Tom said; “ There were a few cars spotted outside at about 7.30pm and a van at about 9.30pm we didn’t find out until Wednesday morning.
“I repair power tools and all my customers’ power tools which were in for repair were stolen. Most of them don’t even work.
“They have cleaned me out it looks like they have filled the back of a van.
“I haven’t got any insurance as this was something I was getting round to but unfortunately didn’t set up.”
A Gofundme page has been set up to help Tom keep his business running.
Tom added: “These scumbags have ruined my business and my livelihood.I am looking to reach out to anyone that could help me get some funds in to replace the stolen items and to keep my business open.any donations received will be much appreciated and any more questions please feel free to drop me a message or phone call.”
The haul of stolen tools includes
5x stihl saws
4x wacker plates
2x 2stroke petrol breaker
2x Mileaukee drill and 1 battery
1x dewalt planer with battery
1x Rotabroach mag drill
1x Briggs cement mixer
1x makita cut off saw
1x dewalt chop saw
Box of broke unfixable tools
1x stihl blower
Anyone who wants to help Tom with a donation can visit his fundraisng page here