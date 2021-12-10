Joanne Whitworth owns the Quality Tips salon in Scawthorpe – she is fearing that her business will be hit with yet more bad news this winter.

Joanne said: “Before Covid-19 we were thriving.

“Each lockdown has chipped away at us bit by bit.

Joanne Whitworth, Quality Tips, Scawthorpe.

“People are not returning - I have regulars that came for 10 years that have not come back since Covid-19.”

Joanne is doing all she can to drum up business from developing a new website to leafleting in the local area.

“It has been financially crippling,” she said.

“Some of the girls here have had to get second jobs to support themselves - if more restrictions are introduced we will all have to get other jobs.

"It’s heartbreaking because this business is my baby.

“I honestly don’t know how we will cope if the government puts us into another lockdown.”

Joanne has gone back to using masks in the salon to make sure her customers feel safe.

There is a rigorous cleaning process between clients and hand sanitiser stations are scattered around the salon.

“I want to ask people to shop locally,” Joanne said.

“It isn’t just salons that this is affecting - it is all self employed people.

“It can be as simple as a like or share on social media - we need the support.”

You can find Quality Tips on Facebook here.