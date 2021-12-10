Doncaster nightclub fears it will have to close next week when Covid-19 passports become mandatory

From Wednesday, December 15 people in England will need a Covid-19 passport or a negative lateral flow test to gain entry into any indoor venue with 500 or more individuals.

For nightclubs this could not have come at a worst time with the busy festive period just around the corner.

The Grand Central club on Silver Street may not be able to keep its doors open due to the new restrictions.

Grand Central club on opening night back in the summer.

Kurtis Grizz is a DJ at the club, he said: “We’re probably going to have to shut.

“There’s no chance that we can cover the costs of the new restrictions - it’s a nightmare.”

They would need to hire extra staff to check passports and tests at the door.

Owner of the club Connor Haywood owns two bars on the same street as the club – Hogans and the Gallery Showbar - both of which will be able to operate with no restrictions.

“It doesn’t make sense,” Kurtis said.

“We can pack 400 people into a bar down the street but we can’t let them into a bigger venue where they would have more space between them.

“What’s the logic behind this?

“It just doesn’t make sense.

“I want to know why nightclubs are being targeted all the time? - it’s ridiculous.

"We just keep getting hit time and time again.”

Kurtis was looking forward to many DJ gigs in clubs this festive season but is now unsure if they will go ahead.

He said the industry needed this time of year as a boost to make up for losses caused by Covid-19.

Lockdowns and restrictions have meant big financial losses to businesses especially those in hospitality.

“The industry is struggling,” he said.

“This is just going to push us back further from fully recovering.

“It’s going to take us longer to get back to normal.”

Without the Christmas rush times are uncertain for the nightclub industry but Kurtis hopes the industry he loves can bounce back once again.