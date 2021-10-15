Doncaster police bike teams launch crackdown on prison contraband, poachers and illegal off road bikers

This week the motorbike team assisted in prison perimeter patrols, navigating the circumference of prisons to seek out those who supply contraband over the wall.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police Off-Road Team said: “ As you can imagine they don’t build them on roundabouts, so the bikes really come into their own for this type of work.

“We get reports of people in farmers fields with vehicles,catapults and drones.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This burned out vehicle was discovered at Roman Ridge by South Yorkshire Police off road team. It is thought to have been abandoned by poachers.

“Stopping criminals from continuing to operate whilst in the clink is a real blow to their illegal enterprises.”

Elsewhere in the area the off-road teams surveyed hotspot areas for bikes and quads following up on reports with a view to installing cameras.

With landowner permission they are a useful tool to tackle poachers and those riding illegally on private land.

Posting on social media, the spokesman added: “Watch out, you don’t know who’s watching!

"Please remember to smile.”

Pictured is a burned out vehicle thought to have been dumped by poachers at Roman Ridge near Doncaster.

The poster added: “Make and model? We were thinking Honda CRV 2005? They seem to be the vehicle of choice for poachers at the minute.

“They can be picked up very cheap and reasonable off road capability.

“The back doors open out sideways to kick the dogs out to chase their prey.