Doncaster area man's killer still at large as police make fresh plea on 20th anniversary of murder

The body of 43-year-old Wath man Brian Metcalfe was found on October 14 2001 under a bridge on Station Road in the village.

Post mortem results showed Mr Metcalfe had been assaulted, and he may have died as early as October 12, 2001.

Detectives believe Brian was on a night out in pubs in Wath before the attack - he was well known in the area which leads police to believe the answer to his murder lies in the Wath community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brian Metcalfe was murdered in Wath 20 years ago today.

Detectives are now renewing their appeal to the public and in particular, the community of Wath, 20 years after his death.

Dave Stopford, Head of South Yorkshire Police’s Major Incident Review Team said: “We remain committed to bringing the person responsible for Brian’s death to justice.

“We believe that the local community holds key information that might help us understand what happened to Brian in the hours leading up to his death.

“I’d like to specifically appeal to anyone who thinks they may have been out in Wath between Friday 12 October and Sunday 14 October 2001 who may have seen Brian, to contact us.“Were you out near Station Road that weekend? Did you see Brian, who was 5ft 8ins tall and of a stocky build? He was wearing a black leather jacket and black denim jeans.

“It may seem challenging to recall details from twenty years ago, but no matter how small or insignificant you think the information you hold is, it could prove vital to our investigation and could help provide Brian’s family with much needed closure.

“Twenty years without answers has been absolute agony for them - please if you hold information, it is not too late to do the right thing after all this time and come forward.”

Brian’s sister, Susan Butcher, said: “Twenty years on, still not a day goes by that we do not think of Brian; we continue to grieve for him.

“Brian was incredibly loved by us all and we miss him deeply.

“Please give us the chance to heal and have closure by providing us with the answers we have craved for two decades.

“If you have any information, please get in touch.”

This case has been thoroughly investigated over the years and has also been regularly reviewed. There have been arrests, however no-one has been charged with Brian’s murder.