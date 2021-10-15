Stagecoach announce bus cancellations in and out of Doncaster

Stagecoach have announced some services will not operate in and out of Doncaster today (Friday Octobe 15) due to driver shortages.

By Kev Rogers
Friday, 15th October 2021, 7:15 am
More bus cancellations announced today.

A Stagecoach spokesman said: “With current challenges around driver shortages, we are working hard to continue as many services as possible.

In Worksop last week we operated 96% of services, but there may be some cancellations today, please keep an eye on Twitter for daily updates.”

Due to Driver Shortage the following services will not operate today Friday 15/10/21:

99 07:40 Retford - Doncaster 99 08:35 Doncaster - Retford 99 12:45 Retford -Doncaster 99 13:35 Doncaster - Retford

15/10/21 Worksop – Doncaster 08:55 svc 22 12:35 svc 21 15:35 svc 21 17:05 svc 25 19:10 svc 22 19:38 svc 21.

Doncaster – Worksop 10:05 svc 22 13:50 svc 25 18:25 svc 22 20:20 svc 21 20:50 svc 22.

First Bus also announced a series of cancellations for Doncaster services here:

First Bus cancellations announced for Doncaster

