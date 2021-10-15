Stagecoach announce bus cancellations in and out of Doncaster

More bus cancellations announced today.

A Stagecoach spokesman said: “With current challenges around driver shortages, we are working hard to continue as many services as possible.

In Worksop last week we operated 96% of services, but there may be some cancellations today, please keep an eye on Twitter for daily updates.”

Due to Driver Shortage the following services will not operate today Friday 15/10/21:

99 07:40 Retford - Doncaster 99 08:35 Doncaster - Retford 99 12:45 Retford -Doncaster 99 13:35 Doncaster - Retford

15/10/21 Worksop – Doncaster 08:55 svc 22 12:35 svc 21 15:35 svc 21 17:05 svc 25 19:10 svc 22 19:38 svc 21.

Doncaster – Worksop 10:05 svc 22 13:50 svc 25 18:25 svc 22 20:20 svc 21 20:50 svc 22.

First Bus also announced a series of cancellations for Doncaster services here: