First Bus cancellations announced for Doncaster

First Bus have cancelled some services in Doncaster.

Due to the current national driver shortage the journeys below will not operate until further notice.

A spokesman for the company said: “We're really sorry for the inconvenience that this will cause. We're working hard to run as many journeys as possible. Please be patient with our team of drivers - it's not their fault and they're working very hard to get you where you need to go.

“Please note, these cancellations won't appear on our app or be noted on our timetable page - we recommend you bookmark this page and check before you travel. Please check our timetables to look for alternative journey - it's likely the trip straight after a cancelled journey will be busy and may suffer delays.

Cancellations for both Thursday 14th and Friday 15th October. Updated at 16:32 on 13th October.

Service number From To Departure time

15 Edlington to Interchange 06:21

15 Interchange to Clay Lane 06:47

15Clay Lane to Interchange 07:20

15 Interchange to Edlington 07:51

15 Edlington to Interchange 08:21

15 Interchange to Clay Lane 08:53

15 Clay Lane to Interchange 09:25

15 Interchange to Edlington 09:51

15 Edlington to Interchange 10:21

15 Interchange to Clay Lane 10:48

15 Clay Lane to Interchange 11:10

15 Interchange to Edlington 11:36

15 Edlington to Interchange 12:06

15 Interchange to Clay Lane 12:33

15 Clay Lane to Interchange 12:55

15 Interchange to Edlington 13:21

15 Edlington to Interchange 13:51

15 Interchange to Clay Lane 14:23

15 Clay Lane to Interchange 14:50

15 Interchange Edlington15:21

15Edlington Interchange 15:56

15 Interchange Clay Lane16:28

15Clay Lane Interchange 16:55

15 Interchange Edlington17:26

15 Edlington Interchange 17:56

16 Interchange Alverley Lane 18:55

16 Alverley Lane Interchange 19:09

19 Interchange Dryden Road 07:00

19 Dryden Road I nterchange 07:13

19 Interchange Dryden Road 07:45

19 Dryden Road Interchange 07:58

19 Interchange Dryden Road 08:15

19 Dryden Road Interchange 08:27

19 Interchange Dryden Road 08:45

19 Dryden Road Interchange 08:58

19 Interchange Dryden Road 09:15

19 Dryden Road Interchange 09:28

19 Interchange Dryden Road 09:45

19 Dryden Road Interchange 09:58

19 Interchange Dryden Road 10:15

19 Dryden Road Interchange 10:28

19 Interchange Dryden Road 10:45

19 Dryden Road Interchange 10:58

19 Interchange Dryden Road 11:15

19 Dryden Road Interchange 11:28

19 Interchange Dryden Road 11:45

19 Dryden Road Interchange 11:58

19 Interchange Dryden Road 12:15

19 Dryden Road Interchange 12:28

19 Interchange Dryden Road 12:45

19 Dryden Road Interchange 12:58

19 Interchange Dryden Road 13:15

19 Dryden Road Interchange 13:28

19 Interchange Dryden Road 13:45

19 Dryden Road Interchange 13:58

19 Interchange Dryden Road 14:15

19 Dryden Road Interchange 14:33

19 Interchange Dryden Road 14:50

19 Dryden Road Interchange 15:03

19 Interchange Dryden Road 15:30

19 Dryden Road Interchange 15:43

19 Interchange Dryden Road 16:00

19 Dryden Road Interchange 16:13

19 Interchange Dryden Road 16:30

19 Dryden Road Interchange 16:43

19 Interchange Dryden Road 17:00

19 Dryden Road Interchange 17:13

19 Interchange Dryden Road 17:30

19 Dryden Road Interchange 17:43

19 Interchange Dryden Road 18:05

19 Dryden Road Interchange 18:18

19 Interchange Dryden Road 18:35

19 Dryden Road Interchange 18:18

19 Interchange Dryden Road 18:35

19 Dryden Road Interchange 18:48

71 Interchange Hexthorpe07:30

71 Hexthorpe Interchange 07:41

71 Interchange Hexthorpe08:00

71 Hexthorpe Interchange 08:11

71 Interchange Hexthorpe08:30

71 Hexthorpe Interchange 08:41

71 Interchange Hexthorpe09:00

71 Hexthorpe Interchange 09:11

71 Interchange Hexthorpe09:30

71 Hexthorpe Interchange 09:41

71 Interchange Hexthorpe10:00

71 Hexthorpe Interchange 10:11

71 Interchange Hexthorpe10:30

71 Hexthorpe Interchange 10:41

71 Interchange Hexthorpe11:00

71 Hexthorpe Interchange 11:11

71 Interchange Hexthorpe11:30

71 Hexthorpe Interchange 11:41

71 Interchange Hexthorpe12:00

71 Hexthorpe Interchange 12:11

71 Interchange Hexthorpe12:30

71 Hexthorpe Interchange 12:41

71 Interchange Hexthorpe13:00

71 Hexthorpe Interchange 13:11

71 Interchange Hexthorpe13:30

71 Hexthorpe Interchange 13:41

71 Interchange Hexthorpe14:00

71 Hexthorpe Interchange 14:11

71 Interchange Hexthorpe14:30

71 Hexthorpe Interchange 14:41

71 Interchange Hexthorpe15:00

71 Hexthorpe Interchange 15:11

71 Interchange Hexthorpe15:30

71 Hexthorpe Interchange 15:41

71 Interchange Hexthorpe16:00

71 Hexthorpe Interchange 16:11

71 Interchange Hexthorpe16:30

71 Hexthorpe Interchange 16:41

71 Interchange Hexthorpe17:00

71 Hexthorpe Interchange 17:11

71 Interchange Hexthorpe17:30

71 Hexthorpe Interchange 17:41

71 Interchange Hexthorpe18:05

71 Hexthorpe Interchange 18:16

87 Interchange Moorends07:25

87Moorends Interchange 08:38

87 Interchange Moorends09:45

87Moorends Interchange 10:49

87a Interchange -Stainforth 11:55

87a-Stainforth Interchange 12:42

87b Interchange Moorends13:25

87Moorends Interchange 14:29

87a Interchange -Stainforth 15:35

87a-Stainforth Interchange 16:27