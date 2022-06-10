Uthayathas Gunaratnam, of Third Avenue, Woodlands, Doncaster, was convicted of offences of sexual assault and exposure in 2018 and 2019.

He was subsequently placed on the sex offenders’ register, which carries a number of conditions including a requirement to inform police of a change of address within three days.

Melissa Morton, prosecuting, told Sheffield Crown Court during a June 9 hearing how Gunaratnam, aged 42, had previously registered an address in South Yorkshire in July 2021, but had since ‘returned to London’.

Gunaratnam was subsequently dealt with by magistrates in North West London on April 4 this year for failing to inform police of his change of address and was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison, suspended for two years.

Ms Morton added that police officers spoke to the defendant in the following days, on April 5 and 7, reminding him of the continuing requirement to tell police if he moves, or becomes homeless.

"However, he failed to do so and was then located and arrested...during interview he said he had been in London, looking after his sick wife, and his children, and knew he had to sign but did not have any time to do so,” said Ms Morton.

She added: “He said he had been looking for an address but had not been able to find one and has been staying here, there and everywhere.”

Ms Morton said Gunaratnam has eight previous offences, from seven convictions, three of which relate to failing to comply with notification requirements from the sex offenders’ register.

He pleaded guilty to a further offence of failing to comply, during an earlier hearing held at Doncaster Magistrates’ Court.

Emma Coverley, defending, said: “He accepts that he didn’t register with the police either accommodation or the fact he did not have stable accommodation.”

Judge Graham Reeds QC activated Gunaratnam’s 26 week suspended sentence, and sentenced him to a further 24 weeks, jailing him for a total of 50 weeks.

“You have not made any effort whatsoever to comply with this suspended sentence and that justifies activating it in full,” said Judge Reeds.