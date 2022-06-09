Vehicles seized and drivers fined as police blitz roads in Doncaster village

Officers from Doncaster East targeted drivers and anti-social behaviour in a day of action in Stainforth.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers worked alongside Doncaster Council and the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency.

“Officers conducted patrols to disrupt and prevent antisocial behaviour and assisted the DVSA in checking numerous vehicles to ensure that they were being driven on the road legally.

Police carried out a crime clampdown in Stainforth.

"School patrols were conducted to advise parents with regards to where they park and drop off their children and a number of local residents were visited and spoken to where they had the opportunity to discuss the concerns they had in their local area and how we can work together along with DMBC to try and solve the issues that matter to them most.

“Six vehicles were seized as they were not deemed legal to be driven on our roads – four drivers were issued with fines and or points for committing various road traffic offences, three drivers were issued with a warning in relation to the manner of their driving, one vehicle was seized and the driver reported on summons for driving with no insurance – this carries a fine of £300 and six points on their driving licence.”

Anyone wanting to report motoring crimes and offences in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire can contact police on 101.