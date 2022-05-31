Court-round-up: Latest convictions at Doncaster Magistrates' Court

These are the latest convictions at Doncaster Magistrates’ Court. All addresses are Doncaster unless stated otherwise.

By Stephanie Bateman
Tuesday, 31st May 2022, 5:04 pm

Curt Holbrook, aged 27, of Maple Road, Mexborough: Thefter, breach of a suspended sentence order. Jailed for 15 weeks, costs £85.

Madalin Paun, aged 27, of Percival Street, Scunthorpe: Drink driving, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance.

Jailed for 18 weeks, disqualified from driving for 46 months, £85 costs.

Gavin McGregor Simpson, aged 48, of Church Street: Drunk and disorderly. Fined £50.

Thomas Kotlar, aged 34, of no fixed abode: Breach of a restraining order.Jailed for 12 weeks.

Claire Cliff, aged 49, of Woodlands Way, Denaby Main: Criminal damage.

Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £180 compensation, £40 costs.

Michael Donaldson, aged 54, of Askern Road, Bentley: Drunk and disorderly.

Discharged conditionally for 6 months, £85 costs.

Lee Kane Wales, aged 47, of Broxholme Lane, Wheatley: Theft.

Discharged conditionally for three months, £85 costs.

Emre Akarca, aged 26, of Kelsey Gardens, Bessacarr: Possession of class B drug cannabis. Fined £154, £85 costs.

Dale Colbourne, aged 35, of Chestnut Avenue, Armthorpe: Criminal damage. Fined £40, £100 compensation, £45 costs.

Koofi Hooton, aged 27, of Thistle Hill, Knaresborough: Drunk and disorderly. Fined £120, £85 costs.

Grant Oakley, aged 28, of Villa Road, Woodlands: Drink driving. Fined £450, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 19 months.

Jamie Key, aged 47, of Almond Road: Possession of Class B drug cannabis. Fined £80, £85 costs.

Corrie Barrow, aged 22, of Warmsworth Road, Balby: Assault. assault by beating. Community order for a 25 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £85 costs.

Mark Brookes, aged 42, of Low Golden Smithies, Mexborough: Driving while disqualified, drink driving. Community order of a nine month Alcohol Treatment Requirement, 20 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 218 hours unpaid work within 12 months, disqualified from driving for 40 months, £85 costs.

Craig Michael Gravel, aged 43, of Sidney Road, Intake: Drink driving, driving without a licence or insurance. Fined £400, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Liam Lyne, aged 19, of Warren Road, Thorne: Drink driving. Fined £300, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 13 months.

Gemma Styring, aged 40, of The Avenue, Bentley: Drink driving. Fined £400, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Joshua James Dowling, aged 23, of HMP Doncaster: Theft. Jailed for four weeks, £370 compensation.

Stephen Duckenfield, aged 39, of St Davids Drive: Theft. Ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work in 12 months, £85 costs.

Danielle Barbara Mournian, aged 35, of Tranquil Walk, New Rossington: Assaulted a police officer, theft.

Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, £202 compensation, 15 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Thomas Edgar, aged 24, of HMP LIndholme, Bawtry Road, Lindholme:POssession of an USB stick inside prison. Jailed for four weeks.

Colin Sean Richardson, aged 24, of Uldale Walk: Drunk and disorderly. Fined £40.

Gary John Shaw, aged 41, of West View Lane, Totley, Sheffield: Assaulted a prison custody officer.

Jailed for 14 weeks suspended for 12 months, curfew with electronic mornitoring between 7pm-7am until June 14, £100 compensation, £150 costs.

Rita Brailsford, aged 61, of Castle Close, Sprotbrough: Failed to supply a breath specimen.

Community order for a ten day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, disqualified from driving for 12 months, £85 costs.

Ayoub Dghoughi, aged 21, of Station Road, Askern: Assaulted a police officer by beating. Discharged conditionally for 12 months.

Lee Martin Gray, aged 45, of Queensbury Road, Intake: Theft. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £85 costs.

Kyle Hodgetts, aged 29, of Poplar Place, Armthorpe: Drink driving. Fined £80, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

John Dunning, aged 42, of Church Road, Stainforth: Theft. Fined £40, £85 costs.

Derek Geoffrey Smith, aged 44, of Fenland Road, Thorne: Theft, driving without insurance. Jailed for four weeks, disqualified from driving for six months.

Terence Buxton, aged 41, of Cross Bank, Balby: Stalking, disclosing private sexual images.

Twenty day Building Better Relationships, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, restraining order until April 22 2024, fined £100, £85 costs.

Gregg Thornhill, aged 39, of Waveley Avenue, Balby: Theft, possession of an offensive weapon, namely a steak knife.

Jailed for 18 weeks suspended for 12 months, £85 costs.

David Richard Sykes, aged 40, of Grangefield Crescent, Rossington: Theft. Jailed for 12 weeks.

Karla Sheldon, aged 25, of Maple Road, Thorne: Caused unnecessary suffering to a cat. Community order of a curfew with electronic monitoring between 7pm and 7am until May 15, £95 costs.

Andrew Mark Hoyle, aged 33, of no fixed abode: Theft. Jailed for five weeks, restraining order until April 25, 2024, £250 compensation.

Ricky Jobes, aged 39, of no foxed abode: Theft. Jailed for eight weeks, £35 compensation.

Danielle Barbara Mournian, aged 35, of Tranquil Walk, New Rossington: Theft. Jailed for four 4 weeks suspended for 12 months, 15 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £194 compensation.

Lee Qualter, aged 45, Cantelo Court, New Rossington: Theft, assault. Jailed for eight weeks, £75 compensation.

Robert Kevin Christian, aged 32, of Stapleton Road, Warmsworth: Failed to comply with anti-begging order.

Fined £120, costs £85.