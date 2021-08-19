Albanian drugs gang jailed after cannabis raids in Doncaster and across the country

During a series of coordinated raids in Doncaster, Mansfield, Nottingham, King’s Lynn, Birmingham and Sandiacre last year – cannabis with a street value estimated at more than £500,000 was discovered.

Officers were led to the addresses after months of investigation into the gang led by Albanian gang leader Egi Tafa.

The 24-year-old, along with right-hand man Mevlan Koci, teamed up with Derby-based drug dealer Stephen Perry to produce hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of cannabis.

Albanian led drugs gang was jailed after its web of cannabis grows were busted in raids across the country including Doncaster.

The drugs were grown by a team of Albanian gardeners who tended to the drugs in properties across the UK.

The drugs, once cultivated, were then supplied to Midlands based dealers Brett Simpson and Callum Clarke who then sold to users across Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire, and Staffordshire.

The court heard Clarke was also a major cocaine dealer involved in the importation of the drug from Europe into the UK.

At Derby Crown Court on 17 August: Egi Tafa, 24, of Calderdale, Nottingham was sentenced to five years after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply cannabis. • Callum Clarke, 31, of Mansfield was sentenced to 10 years after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply cannabis, importation of cocaine and possession of a section 1 firearm.

Stephen Perry, 29, of Smalley Drive, Derby was sentenced to three years after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply cannabis.

Mevlan Koci, 29, of Calderdale, Nottingham was sentenced to two years and seven months after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply cannabis. • Brett Simpson, 29, of Derby was sentenced to two years and one month after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply cannabis. All jailed for their part as growers of the cannabis at the grows around the country at previous hearings were: