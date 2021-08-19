The latest convictions from Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Doncaster Magistrates Court

Jason Frost, age 35, Maple Grove, Conisbrough: Criminal damage. Possession of a dangerous object. Committed to prison for four weeks suspended for 12 weeks. Comply with Rehabilitation Activity Requirment, to participate in any activity as required for up to 20 weeks. Restraining order not to contact victim to last until June 2022. Compensation £150.

Michael Balog, age 27, Shadyside, Hexthorpe: Failed to comply with community order. Fined £100. Costs £75.

Sophie Whitehead, age 27, NFA: Failed to comply with community requirements. Must comply with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement by December 2021. To participate in any activity required for up to 25 days. Costs £75.

Kevin Wrenn, age 59, Holme Wood Lane Caravan Park, Armthorpe: Failed to comply with community order to attend unpaid work requirement. Must comply with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement by February 2022. To participate in any activity required for up to eight days. Costs £75.

Jason Dunn, age 49, Burton Avenue, Balby: Failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Breach of PSS licence. Fined £40. Costs £75.

Nowney Maughan, age 35, Marshland Road, Moorends: Failed to comply with community requirement of a suspended sentence, failed to attend unpaid work placement. Committed to prison for nine months suspended for 12 months, Must comply with supervision requirements . Carry out 150 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months. Costs £75.

Jamie Brodie, age 29, Chestnut Avenue, New Rossington: Assault by beating. Committed to prison for 26 weeks. Restraining order not to contact the victim directly or indirectly to last until August 2024. Costs £500.

Darlusz Brzezinsk, age 51, Station Road, Dunscroft: Failed to comply with community order to carry out unpaid work. Must comply with order to carry out 70 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months.

Garry John Cooper, age 35, Melton Road, Sprotbrough: Assaulted a police officer. Committed a further offence while on a suspended sentence. Must comply with community order for Alcohol Treatment Requirement for six months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 10 days. Compensation £50. Costs £95.

Ryan Ingram, age 28, NFA: Obstructed police officer. Driving without a licence, driving without insurance. Possession of class B drugs. Fined £250. Costs £119.

Craig Michael Hodson, age 35, Beckett Road, Wheatley: Criminal damage. Failed to surrender to custody following release on bail. Fined £100. Compensation £600 Costs £34.

Jake Thomas Cliffe, age 22, Calendar Court, Cantley: Criminal damage. Fined £40. costs £119.

Shane Parkin, age 43, Tadcaster Close, Denaby Main: Possession of class B drugs. Committed a further offence while on a suspended sentence. Drugs to be forfeited. Fined £160.

Costs £119.

Christopher Nazimek, age 43, Streatfield Crescent, New Rossington: Driving under the influence of drugs. Driving while using a mobile phone. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 14 months. Fined £120. Costs £119.

Robin Leigh Asquith, age 45, Beckett Road, Wheatley: Theft. Harrassement, use of abusive threatening behaviour. Fined £120. Compensation £6. Costs £34.

Shane England, age 29, Askern Road, Bentley: Driving while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence. Driving without insurance. Community order made. Under curfew with electronic tagging from August 8 to October 4, 2021 between the hours of 9pm-7am. Costs £180.

David Hassall, age 48, King George’s Road, Rossington: Failed to comply with community order. Must comply with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement to attend appointments, end date September 2022.

Joel Wales, age 24, The Fairway, Moorends: Possession of class B drugs. Drugs to be forfeited. Fined £400. Costs £125.

Scott Atick, age 42, Springwood Road, Scawthorpe: Assault by beating. Fined £540. Compensation £75. Costs £139.

Ilja Gorsenins, age 39, Balby Road, Balby: Assault by beating. Must comply with community order Rehabilitation Activity Requirement by August 2022. To carry out 70 hours of unpaid work withing the next 12 months. Compensation £100. Costs £180.

David Aitkin, age 42 NFA: Criminal damage. Committed to prison for two weeks. Compensation £100. Costs £213.

Thomas John Charlie Atkinson, age 29, Longfellow Road, Balby: two counts of criminal damage. Compensation £579.

David Hewitt, age 33, Kenilworth Road, Balby: Drunk and disorderly behaviour in a public place. Fined £40. £119.

Luke Terrence Congreve, age 25, Coniston Drive, Balby: Driving while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence. Driving without insurance. Must compy with community order by August 2022. Under curfew with electronic tagging for four months, between the hours of 8pm and 4am, August 11 to December 12, 2021. Carry out 150 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months. Costs £180.

Abigail Hudson, The Avenue, Bentley: Failed to remove properly dispose of accumulation of refuse. Fined £40. Costs £332.

Zak Turner, age 24, Abbott Street, Hexthorpe: Failed to comply with notice to remove, properly dispose of accumulation of refuse. Fined £100. Costs £234.

Stephen Pichilingi, age 31, Stockbridge Lane, Bentley: Drink driving. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 14 months, reduced by 106 days if approved course completed by April 2022. Fined £200. Costs £119.

Shaun Harvey, age 31, Micklebring Grove, Conisbrough: Breach of domestic violence protection order. Fined £50.