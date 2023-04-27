Convicted Doncaster drug dealer 'treated like a king' he says, in message from jail

“Thank you to every who’s messeged asking about him, he’s got it comfy, treat like a king off all lads.

“It is what it is, I’ve got eight years, eight months coz papers not mentioned my tag time.

Harley Delmar has sent a message to friends from behind bars.

“S***, shower n shave - the show must go on, see yous all when I’m out.”

Delmar was arrested in February last year, as part of an investigation into the distribution and supply of cocaine and heroin from Doncaster and was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on April 21.

In an earlier hearing, Delmar, formerly of Surrey Street, Doncaster, pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, namely cocaine and heroin.

Detective Constable Mark Roostan from Doncaster CID said: “Delmar is now behind bars for his actions and our work to disrupt, target and tackle organised criminality and Class A drugs supply in Doncaster continues.

“We know that drugs have horrendous and sometimes fatal consequences, and there is no place for those who deal dangerous substances like heroin and cocaine on our streets.”

His father Graham Del Mar is also behind bars after being found guilty in 2022 of shooting a rival in the chest in a violent gang feud.

The 47-year-old was jailed for six years and nine months following the attack in Aldesworth Road, Cantley in 2021.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how Graham Del Mar shot the man in the chest with a sawn off shotgun, causing significant injury, during chaos between rival gang members

The man who was shot, Thomas Maughan, had earlier turned up at the house with another man, Nathan Marshall, and violently assaulted the occupants, including Delmar, with baseball bats in the incident which took place at around 11.20am on 6 May 2021.

Harley Delmar is the latest in a series of Doncaster convicts to share messages from prison.

