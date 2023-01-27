"I'll use you as a speed bump:" Second Doncaster prisoner in threat from behind bars

Stephen Whitaker, who is serving a two year sentence after pleading guilty to stabbing a cyclist, was also sentenced last week to vehicle theft and was given a driving ban.

However, despite being locked up, an account in Whitaker’s name made the post in relation to media coverage of the second trial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Replying to a comment on Facebook, the account, labelled Stevie Whitaker, wrote: “I’ll use you as a speed bump. I’ll show you banned driver,” accompanied by two ‘crying with laughter’ emojis.

An account bearing the name Stevie Whitaker apparently posted the message from behind bars.

Gangster Kian Thorpe, 22, is serving a ten year term for shooting a man in Edlington.

The post from Whitaker’s account was flagged up to the Free Press after our coverage of Thorpe’s boast from behind bars.

The member of the public, who has asked not to be identified, said: “It seems there's quite a few of Doncaster’s criminals with access to phones while they are in jail.

"It is absolutely disgusting these people can go around making threats and boasts when they are in jail.

"I hope the prisons and police see what’s going on and come down even harder on them. They should be suffering for what they have done, not messing around on phones in their cells.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whitaker, 20, of Chalmers Drive, Clay Lane, was jailed earlier this month, along with a 16-year-old youth after a vulnerable cyclist was stabbed in the Intake area in June last year.

Last week pleaded guilty at Sheffield Crown Court to a charge of aggravated vehicle taking in a separate trial and was given a custodial sentence of 10 months concurrent to the sentence he is currently serving.

He was also disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Meanwhile, in a totally separate case, Thorpe, who brought fear to the streets of Edlington in a lengthy crime spree, was jailed in December for ten years after he admitted shooting a man, 27, in the arm last May as well as pleading guilty to possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But despite being locked up, an account in Thorpe’s name made a series of posts with one sharing a newspaper account of his jailing with the menacing message: “Be out in no time.”

The post, accompanied by a screenshot of the report from our sister paper The Star, also featured a smiling face with hearts emoji and a heart shaped eyes icon.

His address is listed as “lives in prison” while a biography reads: “Currently living in hmp ##free the boys, accompained by two lock emojis and two blue heart emojis.

A number of photos have also been displayed on the Facebook account in recent days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under Prison Service rules, prisoners are not allowed to access social networking websites such as Facebook or Twitter while they are in custody.