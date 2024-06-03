Bargain chain Boyes confirms new Frenchgate store as opening date nears
Earlier this year, the outlet was rumoured to be moving from its current premises in Duke Street into the space vacated by the closure of Wilko last year.
A spokesman has confirmed the move and said: “We’re busy getting our new store ready in Doncaster.
“We look forward to welcoming you in-store - keep a look out for updates.”
Wilko closed its doors in the shopping centre last autumn when the High Street chain went bust.
In a separate move, planning permission has been granted for the Boyes building in Duke Street to be turned into eight residential properties.
Founded in 1881 in Scarborough, the Boyes chain has been run by successive generations of the Boyes family and has more than 70 branches across the country.
The company's slogan is "for good value" and the stores specialise in discount retail sector, stocking a mixture of regular lines, one-off special purchases and clearance items.
Boyes stores stock over 30,000 products over a large range including household products, fashion and footwear and serve around 250,000 customers a week.
The Frenchgate branch of Wilko closed in October last year, with staff bidding an emotional farewell to customers after the chain collapsed into administration with the loss of thousands of jobs across the country.
Meanwhile, the chain’s former premises in Duke Street will be converted into a series of apartments, with the street already home to a growing number of residential units.
