Arriva bus strike: Doncaster transport bosses 'baffled' over 'unjustified' walkout

But bosses say the strike is ‘unjustified’ and that the pay deal on the table is ‘far higher than most workers are receiving from their employers at a time of considerable economic pressure.”

The firm has repeated its request to Unite’s leadership to immediately end the strike so that union members can vote on the pay offer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arriva drivers have been on strike over pay.

The move comes as Arriva confirmed that it has offered the vast majority of workers in Yorkshire pay rises of between 7 and 12.5%, an unprecedented move in direct response to the cost-of-living pressures felt across the region.

The offer will see hourly rates top £13.00 for most drivers with trainee drivers set to start on at least £10.30 an hour.

Commenting on the offer Gavin Peace, Area Operations Director for Arriva North East & Yorkshire said: “Our people play a hugely important role keeping communities moving and they fully deserve a pay rise – especially with the cost-of-living increasing so much.

"It’s why despite the significant pressures on the bus sector with increasing costs and passenger numbers still at below pre-pandemic levels, we have offered our people pay rises of between 7 and 12.5%.

“This is an unprecedented pay offer, with increases far higher than most workers are receiving from their employers at a time of considerable economic pressure.

“We’re baffled as to why the Unite trade union wouldn’t put this generous offer to their own members and allow them to exercise their democratic right to vote.

"This unjustified strike is causing such disruption for the public and it should be called off immediately.”

The firm, which has five bus depots, all of which are in West and North Yorkshire, runs the majority of its services in those locations with some cross border services to Doncaster and South Yorkshire.