Expected bus service disruption in Doncaster due to proposed strike action

This will mean Arriva wil be unable to operate bus services across Wakefield, Dewsbury, Castleford, Pontefract, Heckmondwike, Cleckheaton, Bradford, Leeds, Ossett, Batley, Morley, Rothwell, South Elmsall, Hemsworth, Huddersfield, Halifax, Doncaster, Selby, York, and Goole during this time.

A spokesperson for Arriva UK Bus said: “We are deeply disappointed that we were unable to reach an agreement with Union representatives today and Unite have confirmed they plan to hold a strike for an indefinite period across services in Yorkshire from 02.00 Monday 6 June.

“Such unjustified strike action will have an extremely negative impact on communities across the region, particularly at this crucial time of year for students undertaking GCSE exams.

Check the bus service before you travel

“We put forward an improved and generous pay offer, which we were led to believe met Unite’s ambitions.

"Yet we now find the goal posts have been moved with demands for further increases.

“The mandate for strikes arose from a ballot of Unite members on a previous pay offer, meaning strikes have been announced without the improved proposal being put to employees by the Union.

“Arriva is calling on Unite to abandon their plans for this damaging and counter-productive strike and to ballot their members on the new offer.”

All Arriva pre-paid tickets will be accepted on First Bus and Transdev services during strike days. Details of these services can be found here: https://wymetro.com

Arriva urges all customers to check one of the following outlets before travelling: on Twitter @arrivayorkshire and Facebook (arrivainyorkshire), or phone 0344 800

