Trains delayed and services rescheduled due to engineering works by Northern Trains this Platinum Jubilee weekend

Essential engineering works are being delivered over the bank holiday weekend, severely impacting journeys across the Northern network, especially in the Manchester area.

Trains are expected to be very busy between Thursday 2 June and Sunday 5 June.

Thursday 2nd June

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Essential engineering works are being delivered over the bank holiday weekend, severely impacting journeys

Buses replace trains between: Wigan Wallgate and Kirkby; Manchester Victoria and Stalybridge.

Friday 3rd June

Buses replace trains between: Wigan Wallgate and Kirkby; Manchester Victoria and Stalybridge; Manchester Victoria and Salford Central; Manchester Victoria and Rochdale (direct and all stations via Moston); Chinley and Sheffield; Edale and Hope; Wakefield Westgate and Doncaster.

Other service changes:

Manchester Victoria to Chester via Warrington Bank Quay and peak-time services between Liverpool Lime Street and Manchester Victoria will not run.

All south Manchester services, including services to and from Manchester Piccadilly and to and from Manchester Airport will not run between 0001 and 0700. There will be limited replacement buses.

This is due to major work on the signalling system, which requires the signalling system to be turned off.

Saturday 4th June

Buses replace trains between: Wigan Wallgate and Kirkby; Manchester Victoria and Stalybridge; Manchester Victoria and Salford Central; Manchester Victoria and Rochdale (direct and all stations via Moston).

In addition to the above buses running, the Manchester Victoria to Chester via Warrington Bank Quay and peak-time services between Liverpool Lime Street and Manchester Victoria will not run

Sunday 5th June

Buses replace trains between: Wakefield Westgate and Doncaster, Manchester Victoria and Stalybridge, Manchester Victoria and Salford Central, Manchester Victoria and Rochdale (direct and all stations via Moston).

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “We’re doing all we can to prepare for the weekend and to keep people on the move.

“The engineering work taking place across our network will create a more reliable railway for everyone.

“We are asking our customers to plan ahead, expect services to be busy and allow extra time for their journeys.”

For full details of Northern’s timetables – and the planned engineering work visit northernrailway.co.uk. Train times can also be checked via National Rail Enquiries.