Hundreds of metres of rail track being renewed to boost reliability in Doncaster

The upgrade will see more than 420 metres of track renewed in South Elmsall and over 340 metres replaced in Adwick.

Work will take place to replace the rail, sleepers and ballast, the stones which support the railway.

Once complete, passengers will benefit from a more modern and reliable railway with fewer instances of disruption, as well as smoother journeys.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work will take place to replace the rail, sleepers and ballast, the stones which support the railway

To allow the work to take place safely, there will be changes to services on Sunday, June 5, with passengers urged to plan ahead and check before travelling via National Rail Enquiries or with their train operator.

On this date, bus replacement services will be in place between Doncaster and Wakefield Westgate, and diversion routes will also be in place.

This means journeys will take longer than usual, so passengers are urged to allow extra time for travelling.

Sarah Reid, Route Managing Director for Network Rail’s East Coast Route, said: “The work we’re doing this weekend will help provide smoother and more reliable journeys for passengers.

“The majority of the rail network is open for business over the Jubilee Weekend, but the work we’re doing in Adwick and South Elmsall will mean some changes to services, so we’re urging passengers to plan ahead via National Rail Enquiries.

"We're really sorry for any inconvenience which this caused, and we'd like to thank all those impacted for their patience."