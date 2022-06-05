Arriva calls on Unite to immediately suspend strike action in Doncaster

During this industrial action there will be no planned Arriva bus services operating within the Yorkshire region, including Doncaster.

Gavin Peace, Area Operations Director for Arriva North East & Yorkshire, commented: “We are extremely disappointed that Unite are pressing ahead with strike action for an

indefinite period across services in Yorkshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The strike action is due to begin at 2am on June 6

“There is simply no justification for this action which will seriously inconvenience communities across Yorkshire, including students travelling for their GCSE exams.

“Arriva put forward a generous pay offer before the strike was called, yet the Union refused to put this offer to their own membership and are instead choosing to strike

Unite the Union should immediately end this harmful strike and now put Arriva’s pay offer to their members in a ballot.”

Commenting on suggestions that the strike follows a 4.1 per cent pay offer, Gavin Peace added: “This is incorrect. Arriva offered a substantially improved pay offer which Unite are

refusing to ballot their members on.

"This isn’t fair to our employees and communities across Yorkshire who want this issue resolved.

"The strike should be immediately suspended while Unite’s members vote on the fair and generous offer.”

The mandate for strikes arose from a ballot of Unite members on a previous pay offer, meaning strikes have been announced without the improved proposal being put to employees by the Union

All Arriva pre-paid tickets will be accepted on First Bus and Transdev services during strike days. Details of these services can be found here: https://wymetro.com