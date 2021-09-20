Anti-social behaviour fears as 50 strong group party in middle of Doncaster road

The clip, filmed in Stone Close Avenue, Hexthorpe on Saturday night, shows people congregating in the street and spilling over onto the carriageway.

One driver who witnessed the incident and who has declined to be named said: “It is anti social behaviour.

“They were playing loud music and drinking in the streets with kids out as well.

A large group of people were seen holding a party in the middle of a Doncaster street.

It was very dangerous for road users because they were not even giving way for the traffic.”