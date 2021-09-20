Anti-social behaviour fears as 50 strong group party in middle of Doncaster road
A group of more than 50 people were filmed apparently partying and playing loud music in the middle of a Doncaster street oblivious to motorists.
The clip, filmed in Stone Close Avenue, Hexthorpe on Saturday night, shows people congregating in the street and spilling over onto the carriageway.
One driver who witnessed the incident and who has declined to be named said: “It is anti social behaviour.
“They were playing loud music and drinking in the streets with kids out as well.
It was very dangerous for road users because they were not even giving way for the traffic.”
The eyewitness said the group included people of all ages and was filmed at about 8pm.
In recent months, Hexthorpe has been the centre of a number of reports of anti-social behaviour with police carrying out a number of drug raids in the area after busting open a number of cannabis factories.