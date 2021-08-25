Two men arrested and 200 cannabis plants seized in Doncaster drugs bust

Officers detained the pair yesterday after being called to a property in Windle Road, Hexthorpe.

Agents acting on behalf of British Gas had attended at the address to investigate payment irregularities.

Once inside, the agents discovered a large cannabis cultivation consisting of least 200 mature plants.

Police officers were called to the scene and were directed towards two males who were seen running from the address.

The two Albanian nationals were detained and taken to Doncaster Police Station under suspicion of cultivating controlled drugs and possible immigration issues.

They remain in police custody under investigation.

Police have carried out a string of drugs raids in Hexthorpe in recent months, with a number of arrests made and thousands of pounds worth of drugs seized.