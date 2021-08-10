Protection order for crime-plagued Doncaster suburb extended with threat of jail and fines
A Doncaster suburb plagued by crime and anti-social behaviour has been given an extended protection order aimed at helping keeping people safe.
Doncaster Council has extended its Public Space Protection Order for Hexthorpe until August 2024.
The order came into force yesterday and will help tackle anti-social behaviour (ASB) which causes harassment, alarm, distress, nuisance or annoyance in public areas.
A spokesman said: “This is after successful consultation with local residents and businesses.
“The order is designed to ensure people can use and enjoy public spaces, and support the aim to increase the feeling of safety in a community.”
It will mean people could face a prosecution and fine of £1000 if found in breach of the banned behaviours, such as:
No groups of three or more causing ASB
No games on the road which cause ASB
No excessive noise in public areas
No drinking alcohol in public areas
No taking drugs or other banned substances
No entry to Urban Road play area after 9:30pm