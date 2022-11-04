Airport sale still 'live' says union as hopes grow DSA can be saved on last day

The GMB Union has confirmed that talks are still ongoing between the Peel Group and an interested consortium, despite the firm saying earlier in the week that there was ‘no credible offer’ on the table.

According to the union, due diligence is being done by both sides, raising hopes that the airport could be saved at the 11th hour.

The final flights are set to land at DSA this evening.

The GMB union says the sale of the airport is still 'live.'

Sarah Barnes, GMB Organiser, said: “Despite what the Peel Group said earlier in the week, the sale of Doncaster Sheffield Airport is still very much live.

“This is an extremely upsetting and unsettling time for all involved and misleading statements about potential investment don’t help anyone.

“GMB urges The Peel Group to think of the people and the community of South Yorkshire and fully commit to this deal.”

800 jobs are set to be lost with the closure of the airport, which only opened for commerical flights in 2005.

Many staff have already said their farewells to the airport, moving to new airports across England or leaving the aviation industry entirely.

The consortium interested in taking over the airport is said to be from the United Arab Emirates, but few details about the group behind any proposed deal are known.