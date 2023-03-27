"A good bloke with a good heart:" Tributes pour in after man found dead in Doncaster park

Police and paramedics were called to Hexthorpe Park – also known as Hexthorpe Flatts - on Saturday after the man was found. Police say the death is not being treated as suspicious.

Tributes have begun pouring in for the man, named locally as "Mark” and who was also known as “Teardrop.”

One friend posted: “RIP Mark bless ya - a nice guy, only was having a chat and laugh couple days back - lovely bloke.”

A man's body was found at Hexthorpe Flatts over the weekend.

Another wrote: “A gentleman has passed away. RIP.”

“RIP good guy," posted another while another wrote “RIP Mark such a lovely man.”

Another commented: “RIP to the man found. Condolences to his family and friends . So sad.”

“Rip teardrop or (chocolate man as my kiddies called you) can't believe it only yesterday we saw you,” shared another.

“Not teardrop rest in paradise you king! No longer suffering,” posted another while another pal posted: “A few of us off to lay some flowers down for him... he was a good bloke with a good heart.”

South Yorkshire Police confirmed to the Free Press; “This is a non-suspicious death” and added that no further details would be released.

The death comes exactly a year after a similar tragedy at the same park.

Police were called to Hexthorpe Flatts on March 29 last year following the discovery of a man’s body in the park.