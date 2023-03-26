News you can trust since 1925
Hexthorpe Park: Body found in popular South Yorkshire beauty spot

A body has been found in a popular South Yorkshire park, police have confirmed.

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 26th Mar 2023, 16:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Mar 2023, 16:14 BST

A large police presence was reported at Hexthorpe Park, near Doncaster town centre, yesterday, as well as an ambulance, with one report on social media describing ‘three or four’ police cars at the site.

Another account on Facebook stated that police had closed the park after a body had been found, and were asking people to stay away while they worked.

South Yorkshire Police told the Star: “This is a non-suspicious death.”

A body has been found in Hexthorpe Park, pictured, police have confirmed.
