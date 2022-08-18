100 fines dished out in a week as battle against Doncaster pavement parkers rages on

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster Council has waged war on motorists who have been abadoning their cars on city centre pavements, targeting drivers in a number of streets over the last few months.

In its latest update, a DMBC spokesman said: “In just one week, 108 penalty charge notices were issued in the city centre for illegal parking.

"There were buses struggling to turn, near misses with other cars, and pedestrians having little to no room left on the pavements.

Buses were left struggling to turn because of pavement parkers in Doncaster.

“What’s worse is that there are a total of eight council car parks that are free after 6pm every day.

“We know that illegal parking is a big issue across the borough so will be tackling other areas soon – so make sure you park properly and avoid a hefty fine.”

In June, Doncaster Council revealed that motorists were parking up on pavements along Hall Gate, leaving vehicles blocking paths.

One passer by described the scenes as ‘madness’ and added: “This is every night in Doncaster.

More than 100 fines have been dished out in a week over pavement parking in Doncaster.

Earlier this year, Doncaster Council took aim at ‘dangerous’ drivers who it said were treating paths as a ‘glorified car park.’

In April, council chiefs said fines had been issued to more than 70 drivers across a string of streets.

Sharing a number of photos of vehicles being dumped, a spokesman for Doncaster Council said: “Since the investment of £2m in to the Quality Streets redevelopment, which improved pedestrian footways, we’ve noticed that quite a few people are treating pavements like a glorified car park - particularly at night.

“It’s dangerous when people can’t walk on the pavements without worrying about being hit by a reversing car, or someone driving across the path to park.

“To ensure that our roads are safe, our Civil Enforcement Officers and South Yorkshire Police have increased patrols in these areas.

“We have plenty of car parks on a night time and even pay and display on street parking bays have free parking provisions after 6pm.”