Council blasts 'dangerous' drivers using Doncaster town centre paths as 'glorified car park'

And they have pledged to clamp down on culprits leaving their cars on paths, dishing out fines on more than 70 drivers across a string of streets.

Sharing a number of photos of vehicles being dumped on pavements, a spokesman for Doncaster Council said: “Since the investment of £2m in to the Quality Streets redevelopment, which improved pedestrian footways and made the town centre more accessible and appealing, we’ve noticed that quite a few people are treating pavements like a glorified car park - particularly at night.

“It’s dangerous when people can’t walk on the pavements without worrying about being hit by a reversing car, or someone driving across the path to park.

“To ensure that our roads are safe, our Civil Enforcement Officers and South Yorkshire Police have increased patrols in these areas.

"On two evenings last week – Monday and Friday - they issued 74 Penalty Charge Notices for parking offences across the town centre including Hall Gate, East Laith Gate, Netherhall Road and Copley Road.

“We have plenty of car parks across town on a night time and even pay and display on street parking bays have free parking provisions after 6pm.”

Drivers have largely been leaving their vehicles after dark, particularly along Hall Gate, which is the town’s main evening entertainment area.