Anger as Doncaster drivers continue to park on paths despite council warnings

Motorists are parking up on pavements along Hall Gate and along other streets in the city centre – and have been threatened with fines by Doncaster Council chiefs.

But as this photo taken over the weekend shows, drivers are ignoring the warnings and continuing to leave vehicles blocking paths.

One passer by described the scenes as ‘madness’ and added: “This is every night in Doncaster.

"I don’t know if any fines have even been issued or the council are even seeing it.”

Earlier this year, Doncaster Council took aim at ‘dangerous’ drivers who it said were treating paths as a ‘glorified car park.’

In April, council chiefs said fines had been issued to more than 70 drivers across a string of streets.

Sharing a number of photos of vehicles being dumped, a spokesman for Doncaster Council said: “Since the investment of £2m in to the Quality Streets redevelopment, which improved pedestrian footways, we’ve noticed that quite a few people are treating pavements like a glorified car park - particularly at night.

“It’s dangerous when people can’t walk on the pavements without worrying about being hit by a reversing car, or someone driving across the path to park.

“To ensure that our roads are safe, our Civil Enforcement Officers and South Yorkshire Police have increased patrols in these areas.

“We have plenty of car parks on a night time and even pay and display on street parking bays have free parking provisions after 6pm.”