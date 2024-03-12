New home, interiors, gardening and gift store set to open its doors in Doncaster

An independent home, interiors, garden and gift boutique is set to open its doors in Doncaster.
By Darren Burke
Published 12th Mar 2024, 11:58 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Hudson and Porter, which already has outlets in Wakefield and Rotherham, will open in The Courtyard in Bawtry on March 16.

The new outlet will stock a wide range of home and interiors items as well as crafts and gifts.

The store is one of a number of new outlets planned for Bawtry this year, with rural clothing and shoewear brand Fairfax and Favor also set to open.

Related topics:DoncasterRotherhamWakefield