Fairfax & Favor, which describes itself as “a multi-award-winning brand at the very forefront of British luxury fashion and rural vogue,” will open its doors in Bawtry this summer.

A spokesman for Visit Bawtry said: “We are delighted to announce the internationally acclaimed clothing and footwear brand Fairfax & Favor opening their new store in Bawtry.”

Following the acquisition of the Old Town Hall by Bawtry Hall and The Crown Hotel’s Jason Cooper last year, Bawtry Retail Association chairman Ross Jarvie contacted the firm’s founder Felix Favor Parker.

He said: “I first approached Fairfax & Favor in June 2022 as I knew Bawtry would be a great fit for their fantastic brand.

"As soon as Jason purchased the building, I immediately contacted Felix. The brand is synonymous with high quality British products and we look forward to welcoming the shop to the town.”

Felix Favor Parker said: “We are very excited to continue our UK expansion to Bawtry. Hoping to open summer 2024.”

Jason Cooper said: “I am delighted Fairfax & Favor are coming to the historic former town hall in the centre of Bawtry.

“Ross has been absolutely instrumental in making this happen.

"Felix and his team are renowned for opening their exquisite and much sought after retail outlets in the finest towns and villages in the UK.”