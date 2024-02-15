Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bawtry Retail Association has revealed plans are in the pipeline for a number of new businesses in the market town in the coming months.

Ross Jarvie, of BRA and estate agency Fine and Country said: “What’s happening with all the empty buildings in Bawtry is probably the most commonly asked question that we are asked by local councillors, our Member of Parliament, residents and Bawtry businesses.

“There are a number of reasons why a commercial property may be empty. However the empty units are certainly a frustration shared by everyone.

“In conjunction with Fine & Country, Bawtry and South Yorkshire Surveyors, the team at Visit Bawtry (Bawtry Retail Association) decided to take matters into their own hands and actively market empty units and those no longer required.

“During 2023, this has seen over 10 new tenants found and has not only filled empty buildings, but has prevented some from becoming empty.

"We are excited to announce that 2024 will see even more of the empty units being occupied with agreements already in place for the restaurant in The Courtyard and Old Town Hall, amongst others.”

The available units are advertised at VisitBawtry.com/Properties-To-Let

He added: “We would encourage anybody interested in starting or relocating their business to Bawtry to contact our Bawtry Retail Association.”

You can contact [email protected] or call 07764 491 512.

Meanwhile, a number of events have been lined up in Bawtry this year

Visit Bawtry Classic and Sports Car Festival

Sunday 26 May 2024 and

Sunday 1 September 2024

Following the success of last year’s inaugural event which saw well over 150 cars fill the town centre, the offering has been doubled this year.

Bawtry Festival – 17-23 June 2024

Visit Bawtry Christmas Event

Sunday 1 December 2024

A main stay of the local Christmas calendar, 2023’s events saw over 1,000 visitors to Bawtry and a record number of stalls.

Plans are well under way to make 2024’s event even better.