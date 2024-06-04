Watch more of our videos on Shots!

East Midlands Railway (EMR) has invited community groups to bid for funding after it launched its new £200,000 Community Fund.

The fund aims to support communities and organisations along the routes that EMR serve and is designed to inspire projects that make a difference to those that need it the most.

The money is available to community rail partnerships, station adoption groups, charities, community interest companies, schools, youth organisations, sports clubs, not for profits, and groups such as Beavers or Guides.

To qualify the group or organisation must operate within 15km of an EMR station and successfully meet the requirements of funding set out by EMR.

The fund has previously supported a number of fantastic projects. These include working with the Heights of Abraham to create a marketing campaign to attract new visitors to Matlock Bath and open their eyes to the benefits of local leisure-based rail travel.

It also paid for a group of Year four children at Chestnut Street School in Ruskington to take part in a six-week scheme of work to learn more about the ‘World Around Them’ through geography, history and art.

Over the course of six weeks, the children learnt all about the railway, took a trip on a train, completed a history walk around the village and made a mosaic - which now has pride of place at the station.

Another worthwhile project that was supported was the Dementia Friendly Project at Alsager Station. Following on from being awarded with 'Working towards Dementia Friendly' status in 2020, the Community Fund paid for a day out by train for members of Alsager's Memory Cafe.

The scheme wanted to see how dementia friendly the station was for a small group of people living with dementia and further understand how easy or difficult it was for them to travel by train.

Kaye Robinson, Community Engagement Manager at East Midlands Railway, said: "The Community Fund is a great opportunity for worthwhile projects across our region to apply for much needed support.

"If your charity, group or club is in need of support or have some worthwhile projects that need a financial helping hand - please don't hesitate to get in touch."

Community Fund - apply now!

