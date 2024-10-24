This head-of-cul-de-sac home is geared for families, with both style and space

Modern throughout, with linked reception rooms, it has a home office or study, a double integrated garage, and plenty of family space.

Currently for sale with Purplebricks, it has an asking price of £450,000

A paved pathway leads to a pillared porch at the front entrance.

Ground floor acommodation is both functional and stylish, with a hallway that connects to all the main rooms.

The sitting room is an inviting living area, with integral shuttered patio doors leading out to the private garden.

A linked dining room has a dual fuel log burner, while the well equipped kitchen with breakfast bar has ample room for storage and food preparation.

There’s an adjacent utility room, and a study provides the ideal setting for a home office.

The ground floor has internal access to the double garage of flexible use.

This home in Pashley Walk, Belton, Doncaster, is for sale at a price of £450,000

