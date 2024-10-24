This head-of-cul-de-sac home is geared for families, with both style and space

Modern throughout, with linked reception rooms, it has a home office or study, a double integrated garage, and plenty of family space.
Currently for sale with Purplebricks, it has an asking price of £450,000 and can be viewed in full at: https://fave.co/40g7NiS
A paved pathway leads to a pillared porch at the front entrance.
Ground floor acommodation is both functional and stylish, with a hallway that connects to all the main rooms.
The sitting room is an inviting living area, with integral shuttered patio doors leading out to the private garden.
A linked dining room has a dual fuel log burner, while the well equipped kitchen with breakfast bar has ample room for storage and food preparation.
There’s an adjacent utility room, and a study provides the ideal setting for a home office.
The ground floor has internal access to the double garage of flexible use.
This home in Pashley Walk, Belton, Doncaster, is for sale at a price of £450,000, with Purplebricks, Doncaster.
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
More property: www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-contemporary-doncaster-home-with-private-garden-perfect-for-families-4828306
www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/avant-homes-agrees-ps21m-deal-to-deliver-118-new-homes-in-doncaster-and-barnsley-4831954