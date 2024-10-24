The distinctive Belton home sits at the head of a cul-de-sac and has a private rear garden.The distinctive Belton home sits at the head of a cul-de-sac and has a private rear garden.
The distinctive Belton home sits at the head of a cul-de-sac and has a private rear garden.

This head-of-cul-de-sac home is geared for families, with both style and space

By Sally Burton
Published 24th Oct 2024, 16:21 BST
This individually built home has a prime location within a select village development.

Modern throughout, with linked reception rooms, it has a home office or study, a double integrated garage, and plenty of family space.

Currently for sale with Purplebricks, it has an asking price of £450,000 and can be viewed in full at: https://fave.co/40g7NiS

A paved pathway leads to a pillared porch at the front entrance.

Ground floor acommodation is both functional and stylish, with a hallway that connects to all the main rooms.

The sitting room is an inviting living area, with integral shuttered patio doors leading out to the private garden.

A linked dining room has a dual fuel log burner, while the well equipped kitchen with breakfast bar has ample room for storage and food preparation.

There’s an adjacent utility room, and a study provides the ideal setting for a home office.

The ground floor has internal access to the double garage of flexible use.

This home in Pashley Walk, Belton, Doncaster, is for sale at a price of £450,000, with Purplebricks, Doncaster.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

More property: www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-contemporary-doncaster-home-with-private-garden-perfect-for-families-4828306

www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/avant-homes-agrees-ps21m-deal-to-deliver-118-new-homes-in-doncaster-and-barnsley-4831954

A spacious hallway links to all the main reception rooms.

1. Pashley Walk, Belton, Doncaster

A spacious hallway links to all the main reception rooms. Photo: Purplebricks, Doncaster

Photo Sales
A bright and modern kitchen with breakfast bar.

2. Pashley Walk, Belton, Doncaster

A bright and modern kitchen with breakfast bar. Photo: Purplebricks, Doncaster

Photo Sales
A lounge with large feature fireplace has double doors to outside - ideal for summer entertaining.

3. Pashley Walk, Belton, Doncaster

A lounge with large feature fireplace has double doors to outside - ideal for summer entertaining. Photo: Purplebricks, Doncaster

Photo Sales
A more formal dining area has plenty of space.

4. Pashley Walk, Belton, Doncaster

A more formal dining area has plenty of space. Photo: Purplebricks, Doncaster

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Doncaster
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice