Avant Homes agrees £21m deal to deliver 118 new homes in Doncaster and Barnsley

Housebuilder Avant Homes is constructing 118 new homes for WDH after agreeing a £21m deal with the social housing provider.

The housebuilder will deliver 118 new homes across its Eden Fields development in Edenthorpe, and Smithy Wood Gate in Dodworth, near Barnsley.

The partnership demonstrates Avant Homes’ ongoing delivery of its multi-tenure strategy. This is the first deal the housebuilder has secured with WDH with a package of S106 and Homes England grant-funded affordable homes.

Avant Homes’ multi-tenure strategy seeks to maximise housing supply though the provision of quality new homes for private sale, the private rental sector (PRS) and additional affordable housing.

Construction of the new energy efficient homes is well underway. The housing mix being delivered at Eden Fields in Edenthorpe comprises one-, two- and three-bedroom semi-detached homes.

Avant Homes will hand over the first homes to WDH in spring 2025, with all the homes expected to be completed by spring 2028.

At Smithy Wood Gate in Dodworth, Avant Homes will deliver a mix of two-bedroom bungalows and one-, two- and three- bedroom homes across townhouses, detached and semi-detached properties. The first homes will be handed over in spring 2025, with all the homes expected to be complete by summer 2027.

Commenting on the partnership deal, Avant Homes group head of affordable housing delivery, Phil Lacey, said: “It is fantastic to secure this deal with WDH to provide new affordable homes at our Eden Fields and Smithy Wood Gate developments.

“We established the partnership with WDH early in the development process to align our strategies and enhance the number of affordable homes being delivered at both sites. This helped shape the housing mix and influence the specification to allow for the timely delivery of our quality homes.

“Edenthorpe and Dodworth are both excellent places to live and our new partnership will give people the opportunity to live in practically designed, energy-efficient homes within these thriving communities.”

“Our multi-tenure strategy is focused on delivering quality new homes for everyone and we look forward to continue working with WDH as part of this commitment.”

At present, Avant Homes has secured a near term pipeline of more than 500 affordable homes to be delivered across 17 developments. This is in addition to 600 Section 106 affordable homes which are currently under construction.

The housebuilder’s new homes typically have an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of B or above, which is considered excellent for energy efficiency.

Both Eden Fields and Smithy Wood Gate are being delivered by Avant Homes West Yorkshire. The regional operating business currently has nine live developments ranging from Odette’s Point in Keighley to Sorby Park in Waverley.

Avant Homes West Yorkshire is part of the Avant Homes Group, which operates across the north of England, Midlands and Scotland from eight regional operating businesses.

Joel Owen, service director of development at WDH, said: “It’s great to work in partnership with Avant Homes to deliver more high-quality, affordable homes to communities in South Yorkshire.

“We’re excited to continue building and acquiring properties in this area with plans for almost 700 affordable homes over the next four years in South Yorkshire. Partnerships like this help us to create vibrant communities with affordable homes our customers can be proud of."