Inside this contemporary Doncaster home with private garden - perfect for families

Enhanced by Velux windows, this wonderful living space floods with natural light, making it ideal for both family life and for entertaining guests.

The modern family property is offered for sale by Purplebricks, and can be seen in full at: https://fave.co/3YqBKLV

A sizeable lounge with a central stove and French doors to the garden, provides plenty of relaxation room, while the well-appointed kitchen and diner provides ample space for cooking, dining, and family gatherings.

Additional useful ground floor features include a handy guest w.c., and a separate garage offering practical storage or secure parking space.

Four spacious bedrooms and a modern family bathroom are on the first floor, while externally, the property offers gated parking to the front.

The lawned and established rear garden includes a paved area for enjoying the sun or al fresco dining, and a host of mature plants and shrubbery, in a private, tranquil setting.

This home offers families a contemporary lifestyle in a sought-after Doncaster location.

Offers around £325,000 are invited by Purplebricks for the property in Cow House Lane, Armthorpe, Doncaster, DN3 3EE.

