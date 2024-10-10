Inside this stunning high spec home with space galore

With a private driveway, and detached double garage, it also has parking provision for several vehicles.

Ground floor accommodation includes a kitchen, a 21ft lounge, a dining room, study, cloakroom, and two guest bedrooms, one with an en-suite shower room.

The lounge and dining room both have solid oak floors, with a marble fireplace and gas fire in the lounge.

The modern kitchen has fitted units with integrated appliances that include an induction hob, combination microwave oven, main oven, dishwasher, and a utility room with storage and a Worcester condensing boiler.

A fully tiled family bathroom has a suite with twin washbasins, a bath with shower surround, and a power shower.

Upstairs, there are three double bedrooms, including a main bedroom with a walk-in wardrobe, and an en-suite bathroom featuring a spa bath and separate shower cubicle.

The enclosed rear garden is mainly lawned with mature trees and patio seating areas looking across open countryside.

This high end home in High Street, Norton, Doncaster DN6 9EL, is for sale at £550,000, with Purplebricks, Doncaster.

