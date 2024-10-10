The village home, viewed from its south-facing gardens.The village home, viewed from its south-facing gardens.
Inside this stunning high spec home with space galore

By Sally Burton
Published 10th Oct 2024, 14:20 BST
This impressive five-bedroom village home has a private, south-facing plot spanning almost quarter-of-an-acre.

With a private driveway, and detached double garage, it also has parking provision for several vehicles.

Brought to the market by Purplebricks, it can be viewed in full at: https://fave.co/3BQGNfC

Ground floor accommodation includes a kitchen, a 21ft lounge, a dining room, study, cloakroom, and two guest bedrooms, one with an en-suite shower room.

The lounge and dining room both have solid oak floors, with a marble fireplace and gas fire in the lounge.

The modern kitchen has fitted units with integrated appliances that include an induction hob, combination microwave oven, main oven, dishwasher, and a utility room with storage and a Worcester condensing boiler.

A fully tiled family bathroom has a suite with twin washbasins, a bath with shower surround, and a power shower.

Upstairs, there are three double bedrooms, including a main bedroom with a walk-in wardrobe, and an en-suite bathroom featuring a spa bath and separate shower cubicle.

The enclosed rear garden is mainly lawned with mature trees and patio seating areas looking across open countryside.

This high end home in High Street, Norton, Doncaster DN6 9EL, is for sale at £550,000, with Purplebricks, Doncaster.

A particularly spacious lounge has a central feature fireplace.

A particularly spacious lounge has a central feature fireplace.

Flexible space that opens out to a patio and gardens with open views.

Flexible space that opens out to a patio and gardens with open views.

A formal dining room that, again, has plenty of space.

A formal dining room that, again, has plenty of space.

The bright and modern kitchen has a central island.

The bright and modern kitchen has a central island.

